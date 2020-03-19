Cardinal Artists Host Virtual Festival to Combat COVID-19

As our world enacts stricter laws to combat the spread of COVID-19 the music industry continues to do what it does best: create a fun and friendly environment into which fans can escape. Despite festivals worldwide being delayed, postponed, and altogether canceled, Cardinal Artist Management is spearheading an innovative way to keep musical spirits high by throwing a virtual festival.

Join the party on JVNA's twitch Channel.

At a time when social distancing and other local protocols are a massive hindrance to entertainment events, artists across all genres are finding themselves facing financial hardships. To address this concern while raising money to combat COVID-19, Cardinal Artists are hosting their first-ever Cardinal Fest in which DJs will broadcast live sets to fans globally via Twitch. Each artist on the lineup will be given a 30-45 minute slot to throw down an epic set from the comfort of their own home, amounting to a full day's worth of live music to be enjoyed by quarantined fans worldwide.

Fans can tune into JVNA‘s Twitch channel this Sunday, March 22nd at 10:00 AM to experience a COVID-19 friendly festival lineup featuring the likes of QUIX, Luca Lush, Vincent, Carbin and JVNA herself among other special guests. 100% of proceeds from the event will benefit coronavirus charities, and all attendees are highly encouraged to donate to the cause.

