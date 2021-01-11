Carl Cox Flexes Drum & Bass Muscles on Eats Everything's Edible Beats NYE Radio Show

Fans of Carl Cox, one of the most prolific DJs in the world, may be used to his house and techno sets that have dominated dance floors since the 1980s. On New Years Eve, however, Cox decided to give fans a treat via Eats Everything's Edible Beats radio show.

The icon played an hourlong drum & bass set for his NYE guest mix. Needless to say, fans were elated—even Eats Everything, who was beside himself introducing the legendary Cox on his radio show.

In the mix, Cox moves through many styles of drum & bass and jungle. Tracks from Netsky, DJ Marky, S.P.Y, Lenny Fontana, and more are featured, with everything from liquid drum & bass to neurofunk represented in an impressive blend of classic tracks and cutting edge bangers.

Though mainly known for his epic house and techno sets, Cox is no stranger to drum & bass. In November, he teamed up with Chase & Status for a back-to-back set on BBC Radio 1's "Dance Party with Annie Mac," and released a drum & bass remix of Russell Small, DNO P, and Reigns' "It It What It Is (Badass Disco)" earlier in 2020.

Check out Cox's full New Year's Eve drum & bass set on Edible Beats' official Mixcloud page.

