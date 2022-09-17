Carl Cox Reunites With Franky Wah for Stunning Techno Single, "See the Sun Rising"

Skip to main content
Cox and Wah have once again joined forces after collaborating on 2021's scintillating "We Are One."

Carl Cox's first album in over a decade continues to unfurl with his latest single, "See the Sun Rising" alongside Franky Wah.

The two techno masterminds previously made dance floor magic with the euphoric "We Are One" in 2021, and thus a proper follow-up was all but certain.

Cox's heavy-handed kicks on "See the Sun Rising" punch through the mix expeditiously while the melodic techno sensibilities of Wah shine in the arrangement's uplifting, arpeggiated melody. It's a blend of sounds that Wah likened to a match made in heaven.

"I think the record is a perfect combination of both mine and Carl's underground sound," Wah said in a press release shared with EDM.com. "Fast pumping drums and bass lines Carl is known for and the euphoric breakdowns that I’d like to think I’m known for also. This record is definitely for that peak time moment when the crowd is ready to go on a proper journey."

"See the Sun Rising" is the latest from Cox's upcoming album, Electronic Generations, after recent releases alongside Nicole Moudaber and Fatboy Slim, respectively. Cox has sought to channel the spirit of his impressive hybrid live sets, which frequently see the electronic music veteran crafting, remixing and sequencing elements of his performance on the fly.

Though it'd prove a daunting task for most, Cox isn't one to shy away from a healthy challenge. And when it comes to Electronic Generations—his first studio album in over 10 years—the techno juggernaut hasn't hesitated to keep audiences guessing what's next to come.

You can stream "See the Sun Rising" hereElectronic Generations is scheduled to release on October 28th via BMG.

Follow Carl Cox:

Facebook: facebook.com/carlcox247
Twitter: twitter.com/Carl_Cox
Instagram: instagram.com/carlcoxofficial
Spotify: spoti.fi/3oJKvw8

Follow Franky Wah:

Facebook: facebook.com/frankywahmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/frankywahmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/frankywahmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/324cnFl

