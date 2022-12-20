Carl Ratto Unveils Uplifting Progressive House Track, "Talking to You"

Incorporating anthemic sound design and explosive festival energy, Carl Ratto has returned with his latest track, "Talking To You."

Alongside Bolivian producer Zack Torrez and singer, producer and multi-instrumentalist PRYVT RYN, Ratto lands on Ensis Records with the new track, which blends uplifting acoustic guitar riffs with soaring drops. As the song builds with the help of RYN's bubbly vocals, the production tensely builds before a cathartic drop explodes with warm bass and nostalgic progressive house leads.

"Talking To You" is exemplary of Ratto's creative prowess as an artist who can organically create music for the radio as well as the festival stage. The emerging producer first entered the world of music and DJing at the age of 12, and ultimately taken the decks at a wide range of international clubs, among them Hollywood Club in Lloret De Mar, Via Notte Club in Corsica and The Beach and Millionaire Club in Torino.

Ratto's discography dates back over a decade. A highlight came in 2019, when he teamed up with Blackcode and Alessa for “Keep Us Down," which was released via Hardwell’s Revealed Recordings.

Take a listen to "Talking to You" below.

