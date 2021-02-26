Carnage Debuts New House Alias GORDO, Drops First Single "KTN": Listen

With the release of his new single "KTN," Carnage has just unveiled perhaps the most pivotal release of his career. Returning to Ultra Records for the release, he has also dropped the curtain on GORDO, his new house music alias.

The change seems to be a welcome one from Carnage's contemporaries. Yesterday, the 30-year-old producer shared a teaser of "KTN" that showed off early support from a slew of the most prominent names in electronic dance music, including Sebastian Ingrosso, David Guetta, Tiësto, A-Trak, and DJ Snake, among many others. Perhaps no one said it better than Chicago house music legend Felix da Housecat, who told Carnage, "So glad you made this transition."

"KTN," which features Carnage's own vocals, has been in the works for over three years, according to a press release. Carnage said the song is the culmination of a journey of self-discovery, and one that signals new beginnings in his career. "There is no question that 'KTM' is the one track that defines exactly who I am as an artist in this exact moment in time," he said. "This song came together after years of self discovery through music and being open minded to new ways of life and inspirations. This is the beginning of the new me."

It's a sentiment that also rings true in his personal life. In December 2020, Carnage took to Instagram to celebrate his dramatic weight loss. The one they (used to) call Papi Gordo also wiped his Instagram at the time, alluding to a major change ahead, in both his health and music goals. "2020... the year I lost 100 lbs," he wrote at the time.

Check out "KTN" below.

GORDO may be a new project for Carnage, but it's not the first time he has released house music on Ultra Records. Back in August 2020, he appeared on the famed dance music imprint for "Together," a sultry deep house number produced in collaboration with The Martinez Brothers, Elderbrook, and Mike Dean.

