Carnage Teams Up with The Martinez Brothers, Elderbrook and Mike Dean for Massive "Together"

Carnage is returning to Ultra Music this year, gearing up for the release of his anticipated Papi Gordo 2 album, which follows his massively successful, star-studded debut in 2015. The Guatemala-born artist is known for his sonic versatility and explosive performances, as well as bringing together the worlds of electronic music and hip-hop, having collaborated with everyone from Tyga, G-Eazy, Wiz Khalifa, and Migos to Reo Cragun and the late Mac Miller.

Carnage's latest superstar collaboration, "Together," comes as a big surprise to fans and listeners alike, bringing along a versatile roster of collaborators—household dance names The Martinez Brothers, Elderbrook, and legendary hip-hop producer and engineer Mike Dean, who has worked with the likes of Kanye West, Travis Scott, Jay-Z, Drake and many more.

The outcome of this combination of forces is nothing short of impressive, as the artists decide to take a step back and create a smooth, techno-inspired house gem. Driven by subtle percussion, lush pads and a masterful arrangement, "Together" is a massive collaboration.

