Carola Delivers Sultry Latin House Single, "Lunchadora": Listen

The Brazilian producer is gearing up for her Tomorrowland debut.

c/o Press

Brazilian dance music producer Carola has returned with another sensational single, further cementing her reputation as one to watch from Brazil's electronic scene.

Carola is making a name for herself that extends beyond the borders of her home country. Now ready to make her debut at Tomorrowland this summer, the Brazilian tastemaker is adding to an already impressive studio output with another big production.

In "Lunchadora," Carola showcases her self-taught talent effortlessly by combining her tried-and-true house production prowess with the irrefutable sensuality of Spanish lyricism. Sultry yet elegant—and undeniably alluring—Carola's new single can bring the heat to any dancefloor.

"Spanish, for me, has a very sexy sound to it, so when I added the brass melodies, the whole construction path of the track was right in front of my face," Carola explained in a press release shared with EDM.com. "All I did was use a little bit of creativity to turn it into a sexy, groovy song.”

Staying true to her roots and flaunting a strong sense of identity, Carola continues to be one to watch. In addition to her recent releases on Armada, she has several celebrated singles on labels such as Warner Music and Sony Music, and she was reportedly the first woman to release music on Martin Garrix's STMPD RCRDS.

