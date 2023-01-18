Cash Cash Celebrate Unconditional Love In First Single After Two-Year Break, "Anyway"

Skip to main content
The track, a collaboration with RuthAnne, also marks the trio's debut release on Ultra Records.

Thomas Falcone

The track, a collaboration with RuthAnne, also marks the trio's debut release on Ultra Records.

Whether it's love from a friend, partner, dog or even yourself, love really is all we need. That notion rings true in Cash Cash's new single, "Anyway," which evokes the celebratory bliss of wholehearted, unconditional love.

And what better way for the renowned dance music trio to mark their return from a nearly two-year hiatus—and recent signing to Ultra Records—than delivering such a powerful message? Joining forces with Grammy-nominated artist RuthAnne, Cash Cash have released a dance-pop crossover that is equal parts emotive and uplifting.

RuthAnne's soaring vocals complement the group's breezy sound design, which is as potent as ever. And if you take a closer listen, RuthAnne's heartfelt lyrics are a love letter to the ones in our lives who offer the purest form of love: "No matter what I do or say, you love me anyway / And every part I want to change, you love me all the same," she sings.

Take a listen to "Anyway" below and find the new track on streaming platforms here.

"'Anyway' is a pure song that wears its heart on its sleeve," Cash Cash reflected in a press release shared with EDM.com. "It'll remind you of that certain someone in your life that always has your back no matter what. Period."

"Sometimes we even downplay how important love can be between our beloved pets," they continue. "It's without question that when we hear the hook of 'Anyway,' we reflect on everyone in our lives that are unconditionally there for us, including our furry friends."

Cash Cash currently have Vegas residencies at Resorts World's Zouk Nightclub and Aya Dayclub, in addition to a number of international shows. Check out their upcoming concert dates below.

Cash Cash 2023 Tour

Jan 13 - Marquee - New York, NY
Jan 14 - Nova SD - San Diego, CA
Jan 15 - E11EVEN - Miami, FL
Jan 19 - Zouk - Las Vegas, NV
Jan 20 - TAO - Chicago, IL
Feb 22 - W Super Club - Jakarta, ID
Feb 23 - Golden Ticket Kemang - Jakarta, ID
Feb 24 - W Super Club - Jawa Timur, ID
Feb 25 - Atlas Beach Club - Bali, ID
Feb 26 - Atlas Beach Club - Bali, ID
Mar 03 - Republik - Honolulu, HI
Mar 25 - Temple Nightclub - San Francisco, CA

FOLLOW CASH CASH:

Facebook: facebook.com/cashcash
Instagram: instagram.com/cashcash
Twitter: twitter.com/cashcash
Spotify: bit.ly/3k4DNU9

FOLLOW RUTHANNE:

Facebook: facebook.com/ThisIsRuthAnne
Instagram: instagram.com/thisisruthanne
Twitter: twitter.com/thisisruthanne
Spotify: bit.ly/3X5Yvlk

