Cat Dealers Rework DubVision and Pontifexx's "Stand By You" Into Deep House Anthem

The Brazilian duo has done it again, transforming the original into a sophisticated deep house anthem.
Beloved Brazilian duo Cat Dealers is back at it again with their redo of DubVision and Pontifexx's infectious single "Stand By You," closing out a stacked year of releases with a flourish. 

Out December 18th via Martin Garrix's STMPD RCRDS, the remix sees Cat Dealers venture into new sonic territory, successfully experimenting with deep house to translate the future house original from the club to the outdoor festival scene. With a new, percussion-driven bass line building anticipation and a pulsing, high-intensity drop acting as its release, the energy of the track's revamp manages to encompass the emotion of the song's guiding vocal while breathing new life and versatility into its sound. 

"Stand By You" is a colorful cap on a big year for Cat Dealers, which has seen four solo releases alongside remixes for Martin Jensen, Loud Luxury and Ava Max. Even more, they've lent their platform for rising artists, as well, putting out expansive remix packs for their singles "Colours & Lights" with Goldfish and "Seatbelt" with Denis First featuring Miranda Glory

