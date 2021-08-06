Cesqeaux Unveils Ambitious New EP "HUMAN ERROR"
Publish date:

Cesqeaux Unveils Ambitious New EP "HUMAN ERROR"

The Dutch electronic music star has returned in a big way, sharing his most personal and forward-thinking body of work to date.
Author:

c/o Press

The Dutch electronic music star has returned in a big way, sharing his most personal and forward-thinking body of work to date.

Following an intense rollout filled with cryptic messages and anticipation, Dutch electronic music star Cesqeaux has unveiled his latest body of work, HUMAN ERROR.

The EP was born out of his feeling of becoming a musical robot disconnected from himself, compounded by the digitization of art and proliferation of social media. Cesqeaux is no stranger to high-profile collaborations, having worked alongside celebrated names such as Yellow Claw, Ookay, David Guetta, and Justin Bieber, but HUMAN ERROR sees him offer a completely solo project, which is arguably his most ambitious effort to date.

Spanning over 8 tracks, HUMAN ERROR is a versatile and immersive sonic journey from front to back. Driven by impressive sound design and heavy basslines that explode into monstrous drops, it explores trap, dubstep, midtempo, and even house music for a cohesive record.

“‘HUMAN ERROR’ is my first project of this magnitude," Cesqeaux said in a statement. "It is the first Cesqeaux project in which I fully support the design and musical expressions. The story behind the album is that I think my (kind of) music, despite the niche, is a product of great importance and influence. Not because only I think so, but because I've seen how music develops and how you can't be a good artist if you can't be a good ‘fan’ of something else."

Recommended Articles

Moore Kismet
EVENTS

Take a Look Inside Brownies & Lemonade's Larger-Than-Life Lollapalooza Aftershow

The hype surrounding this LA-based collective couldn't be more fitting.

Feed Me
MUSIC RELEASES

Feed Me Announces New Album, Drops Stunning Music Video and Single "Reckless"

"Reckless" is the first single from Feed Me's forthcoming self-titled album.

COFRESI
MUSIC RELEASES

COFRESI, Matisyahu and Kyng Dyce Connect on Massive Single "Daylight": Watch the Music Video

The multicultural track features frenetic drum programming and a breathtaking trap drop.

Listen to HUMAN ERROR in full below. 

FOLLOW CESQEAUX:

Facebook: facebook.com/cesqeaux
Twitter: twitter.com/cesqeaux
Instagram: instagram.com/cesqeaux
Spotify: spoti.fi/3lzKQmA

Tags
terms:
New MusicCesqeaux

Related

Ian Munro
MUSIC RELEASES

Ian Munro Shares Genre-Bending "Solipsism" EP

The forward-thinking producer is back with one of his most pensive works to date.

Rad Cat
MUSIC RELEASES

Rad Cat Enlists Vocalist Dutch Melrose For Explosive EP, Love & Illusions

The young producer just released his most personal work to date.

Jason Ross
MUSIC RELEASES

Jason Ross Unveils Ambitious "Convergence" EP on Ophelia Records: Listen

The four-track EP is packed full with massive collaborations.

minnesota
MUSIC RELEASES

Minnesota Returns with Bass-Heavy Curio EP

The talented producer is back with one of his most impressive works to date.

Crywolf
INTERVIEWS

Crywolf on his New Album, Creativity and What’s to Come Next [INTERVIEW]

Crywolf’s latest release, widow [OBLIVIØN Pt. I], marks his most personal work yet.

187559941_208100761138790_4499126134478727138_n
MUSIC RELEASES

CloudNone Unveils Versatile 6-Track EP "Last Train Home" on Monstercat

Each song from CloudNone's versatile "Last Train Home" impresses with its own distinct sound design.

Duskus
MUSIC RELEASES

Duskus Shares Quirky New bitbird Song “Rising”

The bitbird mainstay is back with a forward-thinking gem.

SAYMYNAME
MUSIC RELEASES

SAYMYNAME Unveils Two-Track "ELEVATED" EP Via Ultra Music

SAYMYNAME is shooting for the stars this year.