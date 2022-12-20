Skip to main content
Cesqeaux Drops Eerie, Techno-Tinged Track, "This Sound"

Cesqeaux is experimenting with a new sonic direction after dropping the menacing techno record.

c/o Press

Dutch electronic music star Cesqeaux is diving into a new sonic direction with "This Sound," a thumping, techno-tinged track.

The Dutch trailblazer's new single finds him cultivating the dark, eerie sound he explored in 2021's colossal HUMAN ERROR EP, which kickstarted a new chapter in his career with eight fierce electronic tracks.

Short but sweet, “This Sound” immediately gets into action through the use of distorted synths and an eerie vocal sample urging us to "wake up." Cesqeaux then produces a tense build before it erupts with a heavy-hitting techno drop. “This Sound” leaves no room for rest throughout, constantly bombarding with thumping kicks and ominous rave leads.

Take a listen to “This Sound” below.

One of the most frequent early collaborators of influential Dutch duo Yellow Claw— and a pioneering producer in his own right—Cesqeaux has earned himself a special place within electronic music.

His unique sonic identity and has taken him to the world's most celebrated festival stages, such as Tomorrowland and Ultra Miami, among others. He also nabbed a songwriting credit on "2U," the 2017 hit from David Guetta and Justin Bieber which went on to become Platinum-certified.

You can stream "This Sound" here.

FOLLOW CESQEAUX:

Facebook: facebook.com/cesqeaux
Twitter: twitter.com/cesqeaux
Instagram: instagram.com/cesqeaux
Spotify: spoti.fi/3lzKQmA

TechnoCesqueaxNew Music

