Champagne Drip Drops Mind-Melting EP "Champagne Trip"

The Wakaan record comes shortly after the announcement of Champagne Drip's 2021 North American tour.

Melodic bass star Champagne Drip is looking to keep the ball rolling in 2021 with his brand new Champagne Trip EP, released today by Wakaan.

Although Champagne Drip is known for his otherworldly production, Champagne Trip is his heaviest collection of tunes yet. His unique sound is embodied beautifully throughout, though only the first single "In My Dreamz" features his usual mind-melting soundscapes. The rest of the record embraces a relentless sound with a dose of heavy, bone-shattering bass.

"Acid Drop" is particularly ruthless, opening with ominous synths that quickly devolve into an immaculately wobbly drop. "Initiate" brings similar energy, but it isn't quite as devastating. Its fluttery elements complement the hard-hitting drop, creating the perfect contrast to entice listeners. The fourth song "Slam" may take them by surprise, as it begins with an ethereal sound that soon becomes wildly glitchy.

Champagne Drip's signature sound is founded on his ability to craft a cerebral feeling in each tune. He's successfully captured that once again on Champagne Trip, a bona fide show-stopper.

Those anxious to hear the EP live can catch Champagne Drip live this fall. He recently announced a 50-plus date North American tour featuring support from the likes of DMVU, Mize, Sully, Jaenga, and Veil. You can purchase tickets here.

Listen to Champagne Trip EP on streaming platforms here.

