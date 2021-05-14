Champagne Drip and G-Rex's "Cold Case" is a Bass Heavyweight

Champagne Drip and G-Rex have proven their production capabilities time and time again. This time around, however, they have concocted one of the gnarliest songs of the year thus far. Their collaboration "Cold Case" arrived today via WAKAAN.

The pair first started working on "Cold Case" while they were on Liquid Stranger's "Infinity Tour" in 2019, gathering fan feedback to fine-tune the track. The final product is a strong demonstration of their sound design capabilities.

From start to finish the track keeps the energy high and the chaos even higher. From the ominous samples in the intro to the unwavering onslaught of bass, Champagne Drip and G-Rex have done right by their fans by this heavyweight of a bass tune. "Cold Case" is set to take over bass stages at festivals around the globe this summer.

Listen to "Cold Case" below and find the track on all streaming platforms here.

