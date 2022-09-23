Channel Tres Signs to RCA and Godmode to "Reimagine House Music for a New Community"

Channel Tres has joined RCA Records in partnership with L.A. indie label Godmode.

The Compton R&B and house music virtuoso joins a star-studded major label roster alongside the likes of Martin Garrix, Kygo, REZZ, Britney Spears, Childish Gambino and Grammy-winning producer Kaytranada, among many others.

Since his debut track, 2018's Controller, Tres has been on the rise with his signature blend of Chicago house and West Coast rap, a sound he calls "Compton house." Fast-forward to today, when Tres is headlining festivals thanks to his psychedelic, soulful approach to house music.

Celebrating the momentous signing, Tres has released a new single, "No Limit." Inspired by his memories as a child in Compton, the sultry song will appear on his’ debut full-length album, Real Cultural Shit, arriving later in 2022.

"Ever since he walked into my studio, Channel has been clear on his mission to reimagine house music for a new community," Godmode co-founder Talya Elitzer told Variety. "Soon thereafter, we released his first song 'Controller' and it was clear: Channel is a force. As the co-founder of Godmode, I am proud to be partnering with a label like RCA who recognizes both Channel’s star power and the modern approach to artist development that Godmode prides itself on."

Stream "No Limit" here.

