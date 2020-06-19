If you don't know the name Channel Tres, that needs to change. The Los Angeles-based hip-house producer has been taking the industry by storm since his widely praised self-titled 2018 EP and has only continued to rise. He's now joined forces with 88Rising sensation Joji to deliver a downtempo remix of his 2020 hit "Gimme Love." The two prove to be a match made in collaborative heaven, complementing each other through their unique styles.

Tres slows things down in his remix, creating a smooth, soulful production. It's one of those tracks that will have you swaying without even realizing it. With the ideal blend of funky jazz and house melodies, it's the perfect way to kickstart your weekend. He matches Joji's jump cuts in his own way, flipping the uptempo energy of the original on its head and adding in his own lush ad-libs. Turn the lights down low, light some candles, and enjoy.

If you are going to stream the remix, make sure you watch its accompanying video, in which all proceeds collected will be directed to the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit committed to ending mass incarceration and excessive punishment in the United States. The organization fights to challenge racial and social injustice while "protecting basic human rights for the most vulnerable people in American society."

Make sure to keep a lookout for Channel Tres on the forthcoming Disclosure LP coming this August. He was also recently featured in Diplo's new Spotify playlist, "Electronic Music: Black to the Future," which showcases Black artists who have inspired so much of what electronic music is today.

FOLLOW CHANNEL TRES:

Facebook: facebook.com/channeltres

Instagram: instagram.com/channeltres

Twitter: twitter.com/channeltres

Spotify: spoti.fi/37Qq8G7