CharlestheFirst Enlists Tsuruda for Wavy Single, "Hang In There" [Premiere]

Electronic producer CharlestheFirst is an expert at painting vivid, naturalist portraits with his music. Infusing hip-hop sentimentalities into his nature-forward, electronica-laden beats since 2014, he has put forth a slew of impressive EPs and albums, such as Roots, Running Through The Forest, The Reach and No Dimmer. He's now due for something new and his next album, SOLUS, is only one day away from release.

On "Hang In There," the ninth track from SOLUS, CharlestheFirst enlists the help of fellow bass maestro Tsuruda for a collaboration that delivers in every sense of the word.

Spacey synths and glistening keys give the first half of "Hang In There" an introspective and contemplative ambience that's beautifully underscored by a warm sub bass line. After "hanging in there" through the first half, the listener is then treated to a grittier, more refined bass melody that takes center stage for the remainder of the track. Cleverly syncopated percussive elements and brilliant atmospheres round out the song, cementing "Hang In There" as a surefire standout of SOLUS and a winning first collaborative effort from CharlestheFirst and Tsuruda.

“The meaning of SOLUS to me is a journey alone," CharlestheFirst said in a statement. "It’s a pilgrimage of sorts to homebase; a resetting of it all.”

"Hang In There," as well as the remainder of CharlestheFirst's spectacular album SOLUS, will be released Friday, March 5th via Label w/ No Name. The LP can be pre-saved here.

