Whethan Flips Charli XCX's "Claws" Into Bone-Rattling Trap Tune

In preparation for the release of his highly anticipated debut album FANTASY, prodigious electronic pop producer Whethan has been all over the place as of late. He unveiled monumental collaborations with Grouplove, STRFKR, and Grandson, dropped a scintillating guest mix for ODESZA's Foreign Family Collective mixshow series, and even took on Louis The Child in a beat battle.

Whethan's latest gift to his fans comes in the form a mammoth remix of Charli XCX's single "Claws," which appeared on the Grammy Award-nominated pop songstress' fourth studio album, How I'm Feeling Now. Whethan, who collaborated with XCX back in 2017 on the fan favorite "Love Gang," flips the single into a quirky trap bomb, producing metallic bass patches that whirl over thick 808s. He also satiates fans of his classic future bass sound by bringing the remix home with a masterfully melodic third drop.

You can listen to Whethan's remix of "Claws" in full below. For more on FANTASY, check out our May 2020 interview with the electronic music wunderkind in which he likened the album to "getting in a spaceship and leaving Earth off this electronic rainbow.”

FOLLOW WHETHAN:

Facebook: facebook.com/whethanmusic

Instagram: instagram.com/whethan

Twitter: twitter.com/whethanmusic

Spotify: spoti.fi/37Vmw5D