CHARLIE Delivers Intergalactic House Music on New Single "Space Disco"

CHARLIE Delivers Intergalactic House Music on New Single "Space Disco"

It's CHARLIE's planet and we're just visitors.
Author:
Publish date:

dnz_media

With all of the negative things happening on Earth right now, rising house producer CHARLIE is taking the party to the cosmos instead. She has dropped her new groove-inducing single "Space Disco," which will have you have you feeling like you are on a planet lightyears away. 

The intergalactic journey opens with chest-thumping pads as the haunting chorus makes its way to the forefront. The chanting feels as if you are being welcomed to a newly discovered party planet where only good times are had. Just when you thought you knew what to expect from the track, she throws down a fiery second drop that is sure to get you out of your seat. When listening to this single, the below clip from Star Wars comes first to mind. 

This year, CHARLIE has found her true footing in the scene. "Space Disco" is her second release of the year following her most recent single, the self-titled "CHARLIE." Prior to the pandemic, you could find her performing some of the most notable festivals in the US, including EDC Las Vegas, HARD Summer, and Splash House

You can stream "Space Disco" below and download the single across all platforms here

FOLLOW CHARLIE:

Instagram: instagram.com/igobycharlie
Twitter: twitter.com/igobycharlie
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3jMstGm

Related

PRESS SHOT
MUSIC RELEASES

CHARLIE Wants You To Put Your "Back Into It" [Premiere]

House music just got a new female powerhouse.

Music-Heals-A-Trak
MUSIC RELEASES

A-Trak Drops Funky Disco-House Track "Work It Out"

Get your butts to the dance floor, A-Trak needs you to work it out.

Ferry-Corsten
MUSIC RELEASES

Ferry Corsten Delivers New Single, "Freefall" ft. NEVVE

Corsten delivers progressive nostalgia with his latest release

Screen Shot 2018-06-20 at 6.05.24 PM
MUSIC RELEASES

HOL Radio #6 Delivers a Taste of House Heaven

House of Latroit Radio just had its sixth edition premiere and its full of new music and surprises.

Landis Live Performance Wearing Apple Longsleeve
MUSIC RELEASES

Landis Delivers Fresh-Squeezed Musical Goodness with House Single "Come Around"

True to his brand, Landis has delivered his latest dose of vocal house magic on his very own imprint, Fresh Squeeze.

Kaskade, BROHUG
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade and BROHUG Deliver Throwback Single "1990"

They've got "The Power!"

Knapsack Press Shot
MUSIC RELEASES

Knapsack New Single "Teenage Cloud Anthem" Ft. underscores Out Now [Listen]

We're not forgetting our knapsack today!

BoyPanda Heaven Vibes
MUSIC RELEASES

BoyPanda & Viktoria Liv Open Up Heaven's Gates With New Single [Listen]

We're getting "Heaven Vibes"