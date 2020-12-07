Charlotte de Witte Drops Techno Rework of Bob Moses and ZHU's "Desire"

The animated accompaniment continues the story started in the music video's for the original and remix by Solomun.
Back in July, Bob Moses teamed up with ZHU for the release of their dark, minimal track "Desire." This atmosphere was expanded over the weekend when Charlotte de Witte added some of her haunting techno flair to the tune. 

de Witte's pounding drums are instantly recognizable and while she certainly raises the tempo from the original, she does well to maintain its eerie tone. In addition to cranking up the drums, the synths from the trio are emphasized in her remix with the addition of an acid-infused, wobbly bassline. Check out the new remix below.

de Witte's "Desire" remix is packaged with an animated music video. Fans might remember the original track's visual accompaniment, which features red and blue characters falling through a futuristic city. Interestingly enough, both the Charlotte de Witte remix and previously-released Solomun rework tell the same story from the perspective of the blue and red characters, creating one cohesive tale across three music videos. 

Charlotte de Witte's remix of "Desire" by Bob Moses and ZHU is out now via Domino Recording Company. You can download or stream the techno track here.

