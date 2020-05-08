Lose Yourself In Charlotte de Witte's Hypnotic "Tomorrowland Friendship Mix"

With every raucous DJ set and trailblazing release, Belgian tech house wunderkind Charlotte de Witte forges her path to becoming the new queen of techno. She has been on a rampage of the course of the last year and she has no plans to pull any punches any time soon.

In lieu of Tomorrowland, which was sadly postponed in April 2020, de Witte recently dropped a hypnotic house set for One World Radio, who shared the full hourlong performance today. de Witte's "Tomorrowland Friendship Mix" set also features an "unreleased exclusive" that de Witte is tantalizingly refusing to divulge any details on.

“My Tomorrowland Friendship Mix for One World Radio features an unreleased exclusive track that I had something to do with," de Witte said in a press statement. "Unfortunately, I can’t say much more about this track at the moment, but maybe some of you will already recognize the voice. It’s a remix and that’s about all I’m going to say about it. I hope the People of Tomorrow will enjoy this one!”

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, de Witte recently delivered a booming livestream set to her fans via her own rooftop, which provided a picturesque backdrop for her beguiling house sound. Soon after, she dropped two official remixes of tech and trance heavyweight Jerome Isma-ae's 2010 progressive classic "Hold That Sucker Down" on celebrated Dutch dance imprint Armada Music.

You can listen to the mix in full via YouTube, SoundCloud, Apple Podcasts, or the official One World Radio website.

