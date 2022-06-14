Listen: Chase & Status' Sixth Studio Album Is the Perfect Reintroduction to the Storied U.K. Duo

Skip to main content
Chase & Status' Sixth Studio Album Is the Perfect Reintroduction to the Storied U.K. Duo

There's more to discover about the iconic drum & bass tandem on their sixth studio album, "What Came Before."

Chase & Status' sixth album, What Came Before, became the duo's opportunity to reset the clock.

The famed U.K. duo have been mainstays in the electronic music arena for over 15 years, and despite being experts in their craft, the duo approached their latest album cycle by looking back on well over a decade worth of accumulated knowledge amid the lows of the pandemic. 

Now on the other side of lockdowns, the duo have shown no hesitation towards embracing a shakeup of their creative process. Coming in the form of the hard-hitting single "When It Rains" featuring Congolese rapper BackRoad Gee, they showed the bite fans have come to know and expect while incorporating the stylistic embrace of hip-hop.

Meanwhile, the album's opener "Don't Be Scared" features longtime collaborator Takura. Despite having recorded the vocals in 2010, the song's incorporation of percussive tribal influences and a booming feature from Takura leave a lasting impression.

For longtime fans of the legendary tandem, the drum & bass contributions remain plentiful. Like their charting single "Mixed Emotions," Chase & Status pair driving drum arrangements with commercially appealing vocalists like Ethan Holt, who brings a powerful presence to "Hold Your Ground."

While the features on What Came Before are distinct and thoroughly worth exploring, Chase & Status didn't hesitate to flex their penchant for mind-bending production with several spellbinding instrumentals, including the dreamy "5am" and the ominous "Forgive Dark" to close out the record.

Overall, What Came Before makes for a comprehensive synopsis of the duo's storied career thus far while incorporating the right amount of bold new flavor to keep us on edge for more. Listen to the album in full below.

