Future Bass and Melodic Dubstep Collide in Chassi's Soaring "Satellite" EP

Chassi's sophomore EP is a three-track EP stunner.

Rising electronic music producer Chassi has arrived with his sophomore EP, the soaring 3-tracker Satellite.

The Los Angeles-based beatsmith wastes no time with the record's emphatic titular track, a collaboration with fellow bass producer Prezzur. "Satellite" is a melodic dubstep bomb that masterfully blends euphoric saws akin to Seven Lions with the fluttering arpeggios of Chime. It's a surefire standout from the EP and one that should prove to be one of the young gun's more popular releases.

Chassi follows with the Sabz-assisted "I Feel Alone," a monster future bass track that brilliantly employs classic trance leads in its blissful bridge, before tying a bow on Satellite with "Wait," bringing it home in style with an aching banger. All in all, the EP is a three-track stunner that beautifully explores the deep, melodic realms of the bass music.

You can listen to Satellite below and find the EP on your go-to streaming platform here.

In a press statement, Chassi explained that the sound design of Satellite is a vehicle for storytelling. The cover art features the same warrior from the producer's logo, which is meant to mirror the theme of courage in the face of adversity—a motif he has experienced in his own life.

Chassi has been on fire as of late, dropping tracks on Excision's Subsidia Records label and famed bass music imprint Circus Records, among many others. You can get familiar with his body of work via the links below.

