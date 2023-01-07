Skip to main content
Cheat Codes Go All-In With Country Legend Dolly Parton for New Single, "Bets On Us"

The high-profile collab will appear on Cheat Codes' fourth studio album, due out in late January.

Brian Rapaport/EDM.com

Cheat Codes hit the jackpot in their latest single, "Bets On Us," which finds the dance music trio joining the iconic Dolly Parton.

The can't-lose combination marks the fourth single in the group's rollout of their upcoming fourth studio album, One Night in Nashville. Few have found a cohesive vision that blends the seemingly polar opposite worlds of country and electronic music, but with cuts like "Bets On Us," Cheat Codes are making it look easy and spurring a growing eagerness to discover what's in store for the full project.

With "Bets On Us," Cheat Codes lean wholesale into native country instrumentation, incorporating stadium claps and the melodic twang of the banjo. The production allows ample room for harmonizing vocals alongside Parton, who was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Unsurprisingly, their combined songwriting prowess makes "Bets On Us" a memorable singalong anthem in the making. Take a listen below.

"we’ve been talking about this country album for a while now… and it’s FINALLY DONE," writes the chart-topping trio. "the list of collaborators on this is completely insane (DOLLY PARTON?!) and we couldn’t be more thankful to everyone involved. we’ve always just wanted to keep pushing electronic music forward.. so being able to work with these artists and blend their sound with ours has been such a rad experience."

Cheat Codes' One Night in Nashville is due out on January 27th, 2023.

