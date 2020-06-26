Cheat Codes Return with Pop-Infused Single "Heaven"

LA-based trio Cheat Codes have spent their entire career bridging the gap between pop stardom and EDM fame. With their latest offering, they've built the perfect connection.

"Heaven" is a show of strength for Cheat Codes. The track flexes their prowess as producers, bolstering the pop-infused single with dance music elements they've cultivated from their numerous chart-topping hits. It tells the tale of blossoming love, with Cheat Codes elaborating that "too many times we search outside ourselves and ignore the little things that make life amazing."

While the production of this tune is superb, singer Trevor Dahl shines on his own with his immaculate vocal work. His powerful tenor tears through the bright guitar riff and subtle percussion, making him the star of this show. You can listen to "Heaven" below.

