Cheat Codes Arrive With a Fresh Fusion of Pop and Electronic on Debut Album "HELLRAISERS, Part 1"

Cheat Codes' rise to fame skyrocketed through their bubbly production and frequent pop-electronic crossovers. The trio has an all-star list of previous collaborators including Liam Payne, Trippie Redd, Black Bear, Kaskade, and so many more. Today they've taken their rapturous songwriting to new heights on their debut album HELLRAISERS, Part 1.

HELLRAISERS, Part 1 expands upon Cheat Codes's diverse discography, though it mostly takes after their well-established pop sound. The LP features tracks with Tinashe, Marc E. Bassy, Bryce Vine, CXLOE, Lil Xxel, Au/Ra, and AJ Mitchell. The album title stems from a nickname given to them by their late manager Michael Theanne, who passed just over a year ago.

"Lean On Me" with Tinashe serves as the focal point of the album. Tinashe and Trevor Dahl's vocals compliment each other perfectly while crooning over an immaculately smooth beat. "Wish It Was Me" with Au/Ra is yet another shining moment, as they've cooked up a catchy hook that feels like it was made to be belted out in the crowd at a festival.

As the title suggests, HELLRAISERS, Part 1 is the first of three parts planned out by the group. Each part has received heavy influence from the founding members of Cheat Codes, with Trevor Dahl's pop influence regulating the first. KEVI's hip-hop roots will be central to the second part, while Matthew Russel's dance background will spearhead the third. Currently, there is no word on when the second and third parts will arrive.

Find HELLRAISERS, Part 1 on all streaming platforms here.

