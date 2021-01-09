Cheat Codes Teams Up With TikTok Sensation Lil Xxel for New Single "No Chill"

LA based trio Cheat Codes recently joined forces with TikTok hip-hop star Lil Xxel for “No Chill,” the fifth single off the trio's forthcoming Hellraisers Pt. 1 album. Having built momentum throughout 2020 with a steady stream of singles featuring the likes of Bryce Vine, CXLOE, and Marc E. Bassy, the group is braced for their biggest year yet with the impending release of their debut three-part album. Hellraisers is set to release in three chapters, each personifying an individual member of the trio.

“No Chill” delivers Cheat Code’s signature upbeat pop style. Blissful guitar riffs and a touch of trap fuse with the catchy vocals of rising rapper Lil Xxel, creating an energetic and uplifting tune. "This song is about a relationship that is just too much to handle, high maintenance if you will...the kind of relationship that makes you question if it's worth it or not,” the trio says about the single.

Since Cheat Codes' genesis in 2014, the trio has made huge strides throughout popular music culture. With an astounding total stream tally of over six billion plays, Cheat Codes has collaborated with acclaimed artists such as Demi Lovato, Fetty Wap, Kim Petras, Wiz Khalifa, Liam Payne, and Sofía Reyes, among many others.

Lil Xxel has skyrocketed to fame over the last year thanks in part to his song “LMK.” With the help of TikTok megastar Charli D’Amelio, the track quickly garnered 20 million global streams in just two months. With his brilliant charm and synth-pop sound, Lil Xxel has emerged as a promising new voice in hip-hop.

