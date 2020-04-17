South African-Producer CHEE Delivers Aggressive New EP "Quarter Inch" via Deadbeats

Amidst a bustling New Music Friday, CHEE has produced a spicy new EP, Quarter Inch, that is a standout in its own right. On the five tracks, the prodigious and prolific producer expands on his recent work by divulging further into dark dubstep chaos.

Hailing from South Africa, Chee emerged out of the international bass scene by earning acclaim for his lateral sound design and abundant beat making skills. After finding releases with Dutch label Underslug, he began making his way into the US scene, collaborating and touring with G Jones and Digital Ethos, among others, along the way.

Quarter Inch is Chee's first extended release since 2018's Aggressive Generosity and from first impressions, it seems well worth the wait.

The EP kicks off with "Blood Thirsty" and "Vultures," the latter of which has been played out by many artists throughout the bass scene in recent months. Expanding on these sinister, heavy tracks, "Neck Crack Flashback" descends further into this frenetic soundscape, hitting on the cagey, atmospheric production Chee is known for.

"Beaver Fever" features a bouncy beat over grime rap bars, before the EP wraps up with the clunky, fiery track "Pipsqueak."

Overall, the producer delivers an impressive-as-ever offering with 20 minutes of unparalleled production.

The Quarter Inch EP is out now via Deadbeats.

