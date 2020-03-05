Indie Vibes Abound in Chet Porter and Alison Wonderland's "Bummed"

It may have only been a matter of time before Chet Porter and Alison Wonderland teamed up on a track, and what they've delivered is well worth the wait. The latter artist took a break from her visceral style of melodic bass to deliver vocals for the indie-leaning "Bummed."

Accompanied by understated sound design elements, the verses of Alison Wonderland (real name Alexandra Sholler) shine in a way her fans might not expect. The song further demonstrates her versatility as a musician, and reinforces that Porter's return to music is permanent.

“Alison messaged me about these dolphins that were at her hotel,” Porter told Euphoria. of the inspiration behind the track. “They looked so sad to be in this little pool, they weren’t even moving and just looked depressed and like they’d given up. I’ve read somewhere that dolphins can commit suicide by holding their breath until they die. Anyways, the song’s basically about dealing with depression. I wanted to mention different things like how a person can look happy, but it doesn’t mean they are. And like, I probably need therapy, but I can’t afford it.”

Sholler is slated to perform next at Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival in Okeechobee, Florida on March 8th. Porter's tour schedule will take him to Seattle, Washington venue Neumos on April 24th.

