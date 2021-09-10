Chet Porter, Midoca Debut Surf Rock Side Project Cherry Surf With New Single: Listen

"Life's So Good" is a buoyant blend of surf rock, electronica and indie pop featuring Porter's own vocals.

Art print bidding wars, jet ski rides with San Holo, and compliments from Kid Cudi: for 2021, it seems like Chet Porter's already hit the jackpot. Now, with his latest single, the Canadian electronic music producer has proven he's not done yet.

Out September 9th via Ultra Records, "Life's So Good" is a buoyant blend of surf rock, electronica and indie pop featuring Porter's own vocals. It's also the first release from his new side project, Cherry Surf, with Midoca.

Driven by a sun-drenched guitar riff and infectious melody, "Life's So Good" is the start of a bright new era for Porter. "I was tired of writing depressing songs. It exhausted me mentally," the artist said in a press release. Then, Cherry Surf was born.

"We both came together one day, just to hang out, and ended up making something that made us laugh throughout the entire process. You can literally hear us laughing in the recordings," Midoca wrote on social media.

"That was the whole point at the end of the day: to make a fun song and have fun doing it," Porter added in a press release. "I guess it's about how, even when this made-up surfer version of me lost his surfboard, has no money, whatever...he still thinks life's so good and feels lucky to be here."

