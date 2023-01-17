Skip to main content
Afrojack, Chico Rose and Mougleta Reject Old Flames In Unapologetic Single, "Alone Again"

If there was a song equivalent to leaving a desperate ex read, this is it.

Warner Music Group

Chico Rose takes the lead in "Alone Again," a dark and sultry dance record produced alongside Dutch compatriot Afrojack.

The frequent collaborators have returned to Spinnin' Records to release the new track, a spellbinding pop-house hybrid. This time around, Rose and Afrojack joined forces with Canadian singer-songwriter Mougleta, whose stunning vocal performance hypnotizes and haunts the senses.

A stark contrast to 2019's peak-time progressive anthem "Never Sleeps," the woozy collab finds the duo trading soaring sound design for hypnotic bass. The track would be a seductive, come-hither banger if not for Mougleta, who unapologetically warbles about rejecting an old flame. If there was a song equivalent to leaving a desperate ex read, this is it.

Take a listen to "Alone Again" below and find it on streaming platforms here.

MUSIC RELEASES

By Jason Heffler
