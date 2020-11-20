Chris Lake and Armand Van Helden Announce Collaborative EP, Drop New Track "The Answer"

The pair have expertly combined their modern sounds with nostalgic samples from the 90s.
Chris Lake and Armand Van Helden have been cooking up something special for over a year now and they're finally ready to give fans the first taste. Today they've released the title track for their forthcoming EP, The Answer.

"The Answer," which features Arthur Baker and Victor Simonelli. is a beautiful representation of two industry veterans bringing their best to the table. Organic drums and reverberating plucks work to fill the room on this one, cultivating the desire to run to the nearest dance-floor. The duo has elected to sample Blind Truth's irresistible "Why Can't We See," adding an enchanting layer of nostalgia to the track. Chris Lake claims "the vibes were flying" during their first session together last year and their chemistry is certainly heard in this charmer.

Both Chris Lake and Armand Van Helden have led storied careers in dance music and their collaborative work has been a long time coming. Be on the lookout for The Answer EP, which is set to release via Astralwerks and Black Book Records on December 11th.

Stream "The Answer" below.

