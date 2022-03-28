Chris Lake's Black Book Records Releases Third Installment of ID Mixtape Series

Chris Lake's Black Book Records is once more opening up their treasure chest of IDs to give fans the latest club stunners from their roster.

The "Black Book ID's" mixtape series turned a year old last week—and what better way to celebrate than with the release of a new installment? Spanning five new tracks, Black Book ID's: Chapter 3 is out now.

The record includes mind-bending club heaters from Franklyn Watts, Ango Tamarin, Gettoblaster, DJ Funk, Pimpo Gama, and Lake himself. From Watts' chunky basslines and analog rich sounds on "Bom Bom" to the frenetic modular basslines on "Play That Bass," the mixtape features the most exploratory sounds that members of the forward-thinking label have to offer.

That includes the head honcho himself, Lake, whose single "400" shells out rapid-fire triplet synths in combination with a snappy, Spanish-language hook.

You can listen to Black Book ID's: Chapter 3 below and stream the EP here.

