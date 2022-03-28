Skip to main content
Chris Lake's Black Book Records Releases Third Installment of ID Mixtape Series

Chris Lake's Black Book Records Releases Third Installment of ID Mixtape Series

The exploratory EP features new music from Chris Lake, Franklyn Watts, Gettoblaster and more.

Corey Wilson

The exploratory EP features new music from Chris Lake, Franklyn Watts, Gettoblaster and more.

Chris Lake's Black Book Records is once more opening up their treasure chest of IDs to give fans the latest club stunners from their roster.

The "Black Book ID's" mixtape series turned a year old last week—and what better way to celebrate than with the release of a new installment? Spanning five new tracks, Black Book ID's: Chapter 3 is out now.

The record includes mind-bending club heaters from Franklyn Watts, Ango Tamarin, Gettoblaster, DJ Funk, Pimpo Gama, and Lake himself. From Watts' chunky basslines and analog rich sounds on "Bom Bom" to the frenetic modular basslines on "Play That Bass," the mixtape features the most exploratory sounds that members of the forward-thinking label have to offer.

That includes the head honcho himself, Lake, whose single "400" shells out rapid-fire triplet synths in combination with a snappy, Spanish-language hook.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

grimes
NEWS

Grimes Admits to Involvement In Hack That Disrupted Indie Music Blog

In a recent interview, Grimes claimed responsibility for the infamous hack of Hipster Runoff.

By Cameron Sunkel4 hours ago
sven vath
EVENTS

Sven Väth Performs DJ Set at Elon Musk's Tesla Gigafactory In Berlin

Väth's performance marks the second electronic music show to take place at the Tesla Gigafactory.

By Niko Sani4 hours ago
chris lake
MUSIC RELEASES

Black Book Records Releases Chapter 3 Of ID Mixtape Series Featuring Music From Chris Lake

The exploratory EP features new music from Chris Lake, Franklyn Watts, Gettoblaster and more.

By Cameron Sunkel5 hours ago

You can listen to Black Book ID's: Chapter 3 below and stream the EP here.

FOLLOW CHRIS LAKE:

Facebook: facebook.com/chrislake
Twitter: twitter.com/chrislake
Instagram: instagram.com/chrislake
Spotify: spoti.fi/3auKRRk

Related

Chris Lake Press Photo, Grungy Basement Wall With Pipes
MUSIC RELEASES

Chris Lake Continues To Dominate With New Tech House Single "Stay With Me"

Chris Lake followed up his massive 2019 EDC Las Vegas sets with the release of new hit single "Stay With Me" on his very own Black Book Records.

CHRIS LAKE - Photo Credit_ Corey Wilson (2)
MUSIC RELEASES

Chris Lake Releases Bass-Heavy Single “I Remember”

Interpolating a 1987 classic house vocal, "I Remember" is yet another gem from Chris Lake.

chris lake
MUSIC RELEASES

Chris Lake Drops Scintillating Remix of Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd's "Moth To A Flame"

The new remix follows the release of The Weeknd's fifth studio album, "Dawn FM."

grimes chris lake
MUSIC RELEASES

"A Drug From God": Listen to Chris Lake and Grimes' Hedonistic House Anthem

"A Drug From God" marks the debut of Grimes' NPC alias, which she claims is an AI girl group consisting of infinite members.

Chris Lake
NEWS

Chris Lake and His Black Book Imprint Join Astralwerks

Thanks to Astralwerks, you'll be hearing a lot more of house kingpin Chris Lake.

Chris Lake and Armand Van Helden
MUSIC RELEASES

Chris Lake and Armand Van Helden Team Up for “The Answer” EP

House heads everywhere are hitting their stay-at-home dancefloors.

grimes chris lake
NEWS

Chris Lake Reveals Release Date of Long-Awaited Grimes Collab, "A Drug From God"

"A Drug From God" will be the debut of Grimes' new alias, NPC.

Vintage Culture
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Vintage Culture's Spin On Chris Lorenzo's "California Dreamin'" Rework

“My intention is to throw gasoline on the fire.”