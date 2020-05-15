Chris Lake Releases Bass-Heavy Single “I Remember”

After enlisting UK production duo Solardo for the dark single “Free Your Body,” experienced hitmaker Chris Lake is back with his second original for 2020, the infectious cut “I Remember.” The track marks the house pioneer’s first release since he signed to Astralwerks, and it was released via Chris Lake’s own imprint Black Book Records that he launched back in 2016 with exceptional success.

On “I Remember,” the Grammy-nominated producer perfectly showcases his ability to combine underground tech-house rhythms and basslines with more soulful and radio-ready elements. Interpolating the vocal line from Ralph Rosario’s 1987 house classic “You Used to Hold Me,” “I Remember” is an instant hit that quickly gets into action. A classic house buildup and Lake's familiar Roland TR-909 drum samples are immediately present, before the energy explodes into a groovy bassline supported by thumping kicks. The vocal does a great job of pushing the instrumental forward, while Chris Lake’s classic effects and minimal sound design keep things interesting, rounding out the production.

Over the course of the last 15 years, Chris Lake has undoubtedly established himself as a prominent figure within the house music scene. He has collaborated with the likes of Steve Aoki, Tujamo, Green Velvet and more, while being enlisted to remix massive hits such as Calvin Harris and Disciples’ “How Deep Is Your Love” and Missy Elliot’s “WTF (Where They From).”

FOLLOW CHRIS LAKE:

Facebook: facebook.com/chrislake

Twitter: twitter.com/chrislake

Instagram: instagram.com/chrislake/

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/chrislake