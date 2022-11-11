Skip to main content
Chris Lake Drops Long-Awaited House Track, "In The Yuma"

Chris Lake Drops Long-Awaited House Track, "In The Yuma"

Two years later, "In The Yuma" is officially out on streaming platforms via Lake's Black Book Records.

Rachel Kupfer

Two years later, "In The Yuma" is officially out on streaming platforms via Lake's Black Book Records.

On 11/11, wishes apparently do come true.

After two years of rinsing out a mythical ID, Chris Lake has finally released the highly anticipated track, "In The Yuma," by way of his own Black Book Records imprint.

A collaboration with Aatig, "In The Yuma" is an uplifting tech house record inspired by Lake's 2019 Coachella performance in—you guessed it—the Yuma Tent. The invigorating track begins with a soft croon, "I feel so good / Don't bring me down," before Lake introduces a kinetic bassline with punchy piano chords and a thumping kick drum.

You can listen to "In The Yuma" below.

The chart-topping house music tastemaker called his new track "the best thing [he] did in the pandemic" back in 2020, when he hosted a live production session on Twitch for Amazon Music.

"The pandemic was a shitty time but great things came from it," Lake recalled. "It was great to be doing music whilst being live on Twitch in 2020 and one of the best memories I have from that time is making this track. When I finally got around to testing it out live... I couldn't believe how well it worked. I've been playing it ever since."

As 2022 winds to a close, Lake is keeping spirits high with several events still to come. He's set to spin at the Black Book Block Party in San Francisco along with Dennis Ferrer, AMÉMÉ, Lauren Lane and Hank K. Then he's off to EDC Orlando, Holy Ship! Wrecked and Decadence Colorado, among others.

You can find "In The Yuma" on streaming platforms here.

