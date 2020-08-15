Chris Lake Drops Elevated Edit of Josement's "All Night Alone"

House music connoisseur Chris Lake is back with his third release of 2020, an edit of Josement's "All Night Alone."

The Black Book Records founder has an ear for discovering underground tracks, which often leads to pure magic. Lake shared that the edit was originally intended for his live sets, but even though that purpose has been put on hold, it has now found new life to brighten up your weekend.

Hearing what the track was originally made for explains the simple, yet poignant adjustments made to the original. He expertly filters the vocals, beefs up the hi-hats, and enhances the production to better suit his hard-hitting live shows. If you close your eyes, it almost feels like you're there, awkwardly trying to mouth the indiscernible lyrics.

The UK producer—and one-half of Anti Up alongside Chris Lorenzo—continues to situate himself as a leading figure in the house music scene. This year alone he's released the hit track "I Remember" and launched the LAKE HOUSE SERIES on Twitch. Tune in to his channel weekly to watch him play Call of Duty, showcase Black Book demos, talk production, and more.

You can stream and download "All Night Alone" across all platforms here.

