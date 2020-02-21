You Heard it Here First: Chris Malinchak Drops "Somebody" on Ultra Records

New York-based producer, multi-instrumentalist, and DJ Chris Malinchak was first catapulted into the spotlight with his 2013 single "So Good To Me." The song hit #1 as the most-searched song on Shazam and garnered praise from artists as big as Adele. Amassing millions of streams and teaming up with renowned pop starlet Kiesza, Malinchak has rightfully earned a name for himself in the mainstream electronic music spotlight. Malinchak is excited to announce the release of his new song "Somebody," out today on Ultra Records.

The track is characterized by high-energy rhythms accompanied by hopeful and ethereal vocals. Fusing together a myriad of sounds including mainstream electronic elements, jazz and R&B with birdlike tones and whistling sounds makes "Somebody" the perfect track to accompany you on a walk in the park on a sunny day. Through his poignant message and masterful production, Malinchak offers love and support to his listeners facing dark times. Broadly, the song speaks to the need for all of us to connect with others and how we all long for somebody, in moments, even when we want to feel completely independent. It deals with the dance of courtship and the complexity of human emotional chemistry.

Malinchak had this to say in reference to the release of his new song:

"About a year ago, it felt like the right time to make an album. 'Somebody' was one of the first songs I made, and this release seems like a proper introduction. It talks about finding that deeper connection we're all looking for in a time when we've never been so connected. It also reminds us to have fun and to take chances. Lots of bass, claps, and Terror Fabulous helps us do it.”

Malinchak's record release party is scheduled for Sound Nightclub in Los Angeles on February 28th. Malinchak is currently working on a forthcoming album release slated for 2020.

