Peloton to Release Exclusive Elvis Presley Remixes from Dillon Francis, Chromeo, and Big Boi

Dillon Francis, Big Boi, and Chromeo have all remixed The King exclusively for the exercise equipment brand.
World-renowned exercise equipment brand Peloton has been known to take a unique approach to its workout programs. Its Artist Series is a shining example of that, with the brand enlisting musicians to create exclusive music and mixes for its training session videos. Now, Peloton's latest addition to its Artist Series brings forth three notable acts to remix the one and only Elvis Presley.

EDM superstar Dillon Francis, funk lords Chromeo, and Outkast's ingenious Big Boi have all taken up the remix mantle for Peloton, covering three of The King's classics. "Do The Vega," "Clean Up Your Own Backyard," and "Catchin' On Fast" will all see unique takes from the three artists, and can only be heard exclusively through the Peloton Artist Series for an initial launch window.

Fans can hear Elvis remixed by Dillon Francis, Chromeo, and Big Boi via Peloton's app, where they can sign up for a free trial or sign up for a workout subscription program. The remixes are owned by Sony, who may release them after the initial Peloton launch window.

Peloton has previously featured major artists such as Beyoncé, Lizzo, Alicia Keys, and Britney Spears for its Artist Series workout videos. To learn more, check out the free Peloton App here

