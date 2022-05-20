Skip to main content
Mysterious Talent Chuck Jones Debuts With “Let’s Take Our Chances”

The rising artist has set himself up for success with this massive debut single and music video.

It’s not often that an artist debuts onto the scene with a bang, yet for Chuck Jones, this has been exactly the case. Having just unveiled his debut, summery single “Let’s Take Our Chances,” the mysterious artist from San Francisco, CA, is positioning himself as an exciting name to keep your eye on, while allowing the music to capture the audience and speak for itself.

Driven by vibrant production and an infectious topline, Chuck Jones’ “Let’s Take Our Chances” is an impressive debut, that is as fitting for the dancefloor as it is for the radio. After the energy has been carefully built up with the help of playful melodies and warm dance-pop production, the drop explodes through Chuck Jones’ expert use of minimal drums and vocal chops, resulting in a stunning auditory result that is bound to captivate listeners all across the globe.

Listen to "Let’s Take Our Chances" below: 

“Let’s Take Our Chances” comes alongside a fun and emotional music video, starring TikTok sensation Jordyn Lucas. In the relatable story, she meets someone online only to be left hanging after they never show up on their date, with the takeaway being that even in life’s lowest moments, it’s okay to realize that this is all a part of the journey, and enjoy it while you can. 

