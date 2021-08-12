CHVRCHES Trade Remixes With Legendary Horror Film Composer John Carpenter

As August continues on, many artists have begun to prepare for the return of fall and, more specifically, Halloween festivities. None more so than CHVRCHES, who recently traded remixes with one of horror's most iconic figures, John Carpenter, the director of legendary films such as Halloween and The Thing.

In addition to directing some of the most influential horror movies of all-time, Carpenter is also widely regarded as one of the most impactful composers in the genre and has scored many of his own classics. Together, CHVRCHES and Carpenter created their own spins of one track from each of their respective catalogs.

CHVRCHES decided to enter the realm of terrors and give Carpenter's "Turning The Bones" a retrofuturistic spin. While no vocals are present in their remake, the sounds created from the classic synths and dampened basslines create a song reminiscent of quintessential horror—something its original creator is all too familiar with.

Carpenter, on the other hand, unleashed metaphysical dread on CHVRCHES' "Good Girls." While the original has tincutres of production that fans of retrowave music would appreciate, Carpenter's rendition turns the dial back and transforms what was once a bright, digital soundscape into a haunting glimpse into another reality. The final product is a fresh blast from the past that fans of both the band and Carpenter's productions can enjoy.

You can download or stream the remixes and pre-order a vinyl pressing here.

