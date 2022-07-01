Claptone Conjures Ibiza Summertime With His Take On "Calabria": Listen

Summer in Ibiza is—literally—coming in hot.

We're only 10 days into the summer season, and the clubs on the White Isle have been selling out with huge residencies slated for nearly every day of the week.

Claptone is no novice when it comes to performing incredible, sold-out shows on the Spanish island. In fact, the masked DJ and house music producer is headlining his own curated event, "The Masquerade," every Saturday at Pacha Ibiza.

With the spirit of the world's most iconic nightlife destination top-of-mind, Claptone's latest offering conjures the sublime Ibiza summer days that turn into marathon clubbing nights. Marking his debut release on Defected Records, Claptone has delivered a new remix of Rune RK's timeless dance anthem "Calabria."

Paying homage to Rune RK's timeless dance anthem, Claptone shrewdly opts to preserve the bassline and distinctive brass hook in his "Calabria" rework to offer fans warm familiarity. Known for his remarkable ability to reimagine classics, Claptone has pulled off another invigorating modernization of a beloved club track—just in time for summer.

"Finally, summer’s here, and it’s a full-on worldwide festival summer," Claptone asserted in a press release shared with EDM.com. "A long sunny Ibiza season has just started and all that obviously needs a soundtrack," he continues. "So, here’s the essential track of all my recent sets, my very own take on ‘Calabria.’ Sounding like bottled sun, bottled fun, bottled smiles. Wait why bottled? Just open that bottle and unleash all that positivity."

You can find Claptone's remix of “Calabria” on your preferred streaming service here.

