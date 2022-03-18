Claptone Releases Remix Pack for "Feel This Way" Ahead of Huge Masquerade Events

When it comes to writing songs that get dancefloors moving, there’s no one quite like Claptone.

On "Feel This Way," the second track off his album Closer, he yet again demonstrated his songwriting and sound design mastery. With the release of a brand new remix pack, Claptone invited longtime collaborators Andhim and Gettoblaster to breathe new life into the song.

"The first time I asked Andhim for a remix was around 2015 for a track on my first album Charmer and I've been asking and pushing them ever since," Claptone said. "I'm very happy that they said yes to remix 'Feel This Way.'”

Gettoblaster takes Claptone's sophisticated sound and infuses a Detroit underground vibe with a pulsing bass line.

"We are so excited about this project. Pianos, bass lines, infectious vocals! This one has been doing work on our dancefloors around the world the last few months," Gettoblaster added.

You can stream the remix pack here.

Following the release of the remixes, Claptone announced a special edition of his “Masquerade” event series during Miami Music Week 2022. Taking place on Wednesday, March 23rd at Hyde Beach & SLS South Beach, Claptone will be joined by Fatboy Slim, Ferreck Dawn, James Hype, LP Giobbi, and Marc Rousso. Tickets can be purchased here.

Flyer for Claptone's The Masquerade at Miami Music Week.

In addition to his Miami Music Week event, Claptone also announced “The Masquerade” at Pacha Ibiza. Planned at one of the world's most renowned clubbing destinations, the show will find Claptone channeling the magic and mystery of his flagship series in the White Isle ahead of the island’s biggest season ever.

“It fills me with joy to host a party that exceeds a simple Claptone DJ-set, a night where I can bring along other artists that I appreciate,” he said. “Not to forget the stunning dancers, breathtaking performers, and mystique decor we'll be witnessing."

Flyer for Claptone's The Masquerade at Pacha Ibiza, Spain.

