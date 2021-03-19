Claptone Unveils Spellbinding New Tech House Single, "Zero"

Claptone Unveils Spellbinding New Tech House Single, "Zero"

"Zero" marks the first of many original tracks to come from Claptone this year.

Mysterious German tech house producer Claptone has unveiled a new original track titled “Zero,” out today via Different Recordings

Incorporating mesmeric vocals, entrancing piano chords, and atmospheric synths, Claptone has expertly crafted a tech house anthem to light up any dance-floor. "Zero" brims with sensational sound design that shares a story with those who listen closely. The track's anonymous vocalist sings about seeking an outlet for her "waterfall of thoughts," worrying that they may end up for naught. The refrain in the chorus, "Zero is a bore," can be interpreted as a shame to have one's creativity go to waste. 

The release of "Zero" came accompanied with a visual, where we see Claptone driving off into the night, as if into another dimension. Check out the music video below.

While in-person events are limited, Claptone has been able to maintain a connection with his fans via weekly livestreams. What started out as "Claptone In The Circus," a series broadcast from an actual circus, has since progressed into streams from his home, various rooftops, and even vacant clubs. Every Saturday, there is a new livestream posted on Claptone's YouTube channel and on his Facebook page. 

After producing a slew of successful remixes over the years for major artists such as Ava Max, Dua Lipa, and Michael Kiwanuka, Claptone has been working diligently on original pieces as of late. We can expect to see a continuous stream of singles surface over the next several months, closing in on the full album in November.

Find "Zero" on your preferred music service here.

