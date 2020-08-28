Claude VonStroke and Catz 'n Dogz Drop Eclectic New EP "RAGGADAGGA"

Dirtybird's spirited leader Claude VonStroke is reuniting with longtime friends and collaborators Catz 'n Dogz to offer their brand new EP, RAGGADAGGA. With over 20 years of history under their collective belt, this two-track collection oozes with chemistry, showcasing the perfect singles that will both kickstart your evening and wind you down.

It's not often that a song enters your ears and immediately makes you want to laugh and dance at the same time. The title track "Raggadagga" does just that. It's both playful and unique while delivering a relentless beat that pulsates through the body, bound to get trapped in your head all day long.

If the first track gets the party going, "How I Make You Feel" is the perfect song for after-hours, equipped to bring the energy back down to a chill lull. The intimate deep house anthem channels the energy of being wrapped up in a blanket after a long day at the Dirtybird Campout. These two singles paint the perfect picture of what VonStroke has created with his beloved label—pure feel-good energy for all stages of the day.

VonStroke and the Polish duo Catz 'n Dogz have a long friendship, remixing each others' work since the early 2000s. In 2007, the label head brought the pair on to release their Dirtybird debut with their single "Fixation," spawning 8 remixes and originals under his guidance. In 2018 the duo made their long-awaited return to the label with their Feelings Factory EP. To celebrate today's new release, Catz 'n Dogz will be joining VonStroke on Sunday, August 30th for one of the now famous Dirtybird livestreams.

You can stream and download RAGGADAGGA EP across all platforms here.

FOLLOW CLAUDE VONSTROKE:

Facebook: facebook.com/Claude.VonStroke

Instagram: instagram.com/vonstroke

Twitter: twitter.com/vonstroke

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2YLMy82

FOLLOW CATZ 'N DOGZ:

Facebook: facebook.com/catzndogz.official

Instagram: instagram.com/catz_n_dogz

Twitter: twitter.com/Catz_n_Dogz

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3gFjl51