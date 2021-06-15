Claude VonStroke and Justin Jay Debut Dirtybird White Label Series via Collaborative EP, "Oh"

As the music industry continues its swing back around to pre-pandemic normalcy, Dirtybird is at the heart of its anticipated return. Following last month's sold-out Dirtybird CampINN in Orlando, and alongside news of a sold-out pre-sale for Dirtybird Campout, label founder Claude Vonstroke has returned with a surprise EP, Oh, with Justin Jay.

Oh is a departure from tech house, finding the regular collaborators exploring various leftfield genres. The EP signals the beginning of a new white label series from Dirtybird, which Claude VonStroke shed some light on in a recent Instagram post.

Jay, who also helms his own Fantastic Voyage imprint, is a familiar name with Dirtybird. The LA beatsmith charted several key releases with the label and is a regular at their curated events. He is renowned for his ability to mix things up, whether he's flipping a FISHER track at 140 BPM or making funky techno edits on the fly.

Oh is a result of two collaborators pushing themselves to be creative and step outside their norms. The EP touches on hip-hop-influcenced breakbeat, UK jungle, and Detroit electro music and features a remix from Pearson Sound. You can listen to the full record below.

