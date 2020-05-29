Claude VonStroke and Marc Houle Unite for New Single "Fly Guy" After 25 Years of Friendship

It's not every day you get to work with a friend you've known for over 25 years, but that's the case for Claude VonStroke and Marc Houle, who have released their first collaboration, titled "Fly Guy." With VonStroke growing up in Detroit and Houle just across the river in Windsor, their friendship blossomed with a shared love for music. They used to trade software and sample CDs together, unknowingly building the foundation for two prolific careers in house and techno, respectfully.

You can hear the chemistry at work on "Fly Guy," smoothly melding the two artists' stylings effortlessly. Houle had sent over an old file to his longtime friend, but they soon realized it needed to be brought up to 2020 standards. While the track stays true to the old, funky techno style they both appreciate, they added in an amalgamation of Houle's stripped-down techno and VonStroke's signature flair. That classic pitched down "oh ya" seals the deal for a cohesive homage to Michigan.

Next up, the Dirtybird figurehead gave Houle's 2020 track "Arizona" a rework of his own, which is filled with haunting, sci-fi-sounding synth progressions. The original was a b-side hit off of the No One Knows album, feeling like it came straight from an episode of The Twighlight Zone. It's safe to say VonStroke did it justice.

Houle will be joining VonStroke for a very special "Dirtybird LIVE - Techno Edition" livestream this Sunday, May 31st at 7 PM PST (10PM ET). During this, he will be performing a live one-hour set leading up to the premiere of the unreleased music video for "Fly Guy." VonStroke also recently debuted his fourth studio album, Freaks & Beaks, in celebration of the 15th anniversary of his Dirtybird label and brand.

