Dirtybird's Claude VonStroke Drops New Sample Pack, Announces Music Production Contest

Music producers can now glimpse into the weird and wonderful musical mind of Claude VonStroke, Dirtybird's papa bird, who has been pushing the envelope of house music for years with his unique approach to production.

The famed producer and DJ dropped his new sample pack today, dubbed "Claude’s Construction Vol 1." The bundle contains all the bells and whistles necessary for artists to craft their own twists on VonStroke's quirky, forward-thinking sound.

And that's exactly what he wants. In addition the sample pack, he announced a special beat-making contest for music producers, who can win a free yearlong Birdfeed subscription for free, an official release on the Birdfeed subsidiary record label, and plays on DIRTYBIRD LIVE TV and the Birdhouse Radio show on SiriusXM and Apple Music.

Check out a demo via the below video, in which VonStroke also describes the pack in his own words. You can grab the pack for $25 here.

"Many sample packs are based on a lot of single sounds but this pack shows you how a typical VonStroke track is put together by providing all the core loops, midi and one shot sounds that go into creating a full concept," VonStroke said in a press release. "Music keys, BPM and information are all clearly labeled and the material is deconstructed from the smallest single elements all the way to the separated tracks that create the song ideas."

Producers can submit their tracks to the "Claude’s Construction" sample pack contest here, with a deadline of April 15th, 2021. A winner will be announced two days later.

