Clawdeeoh and Valoramous Drop Country-Dance Crossover "Coming Home"

Coming home is a “feeling unlike any other.”
Author:
Publish date:
Clawdeeoh and Valoramous have unveiled their new feel-good single "Coming Home." 

An emotive EDM-country crossover, the track opens with the heartfelt vocals of the featured artist, Weldon, and a strong piano melody. It eventually leafs into a bright drop that's equipped with arpeggiating synths, crisp percussion, and lush strings, creating a soaring soundscape that evokes feelings of nostalgia.

The country-dance crossover is a nod to both producers' love of the Lone Star State. They first bonded back in the summer of 2019 over their respective experiences in the US Military, and Clawdeeoh eventually joined Valoramous in his home state of Texas. The track reflects that feeling of returning to a place of comfort.

Clawdeeoh explained in a press release that after fifteen months in Iraq, the anticipation of returning home was a “feeling unlike any other.” Valoramous states that to him, home is “reuniting with friends and family, and sharing in an initial joyous embrace as both parties innately desire to converse and discuss recent events during the lapsed time frame of each other’s lives.”

Artwork for Clawdeeoh and Valoramous' "Coming Home." 

Artwork for Clawdeeoh and Valoramous' "Coming Home." 

“As summer approaches, the days grow longer, schools enter recess, students graduate and return home or move to new areas, and families plan and embark on vacations," Valoramous continued. "We hope that ‘Coming Home’ will enhance and uplift the various experiences of our audiences’! Now, let’s return home, reunite, and celebrate time with friends and family!” 

You can stream "Coming Home" below and across all platforms here

