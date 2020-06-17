Rome in Silver and Bonnema Flip Classic Gorillaz Tune "Clint Eastwood" Into Midtempo Mayhem

It's no easy feat to take on a Gorillaz track, which many can argue is perfect as is. However, Rome in Silver is here to prove that notion wrong with his flip of "Clint Eastwood."

To aid him on his journey, he's enlisted the help of his roommate, fellow bass producer Bonnema. Rome is known for delivering the unexpected with his releases, consistenly keeping his fans on their toes. Will they get a drum & bass track? Or maybe a house or future bass hit?

The answer to that question relative to his "Clint Eastwood" edit is none of the above. Rome In Silver has flexed his dark midtempo bass skills this time around, transforming the original while keeping Damon Albarn's classic voice as the centerfold while he and Bonnema unravel mind-melting drops around every corner. There is something about "Clint Eastwood" that just gets listeners and live audiences going, and to rework it into a 100 BPM bass bomb is bound to have the rails quaking.

"I have been a huge fan of the Gorillaz since I was in elementary school," Rome in Silver said in a press release. "I would stay up late at night and watch their music videos on MTV. My Dad gave me a copy of their album Demon Days and that’s when I really fell in love with their music. I even have two Gorillaz tattoos as homage. I always wanted to remix 'Clint Eastwood' so we decided to add the vocals to this song Bonnema and I were working on and it ended up working too well so we had to keep it!”

The Los Angeles-based producer is fresh off his Like Lightning EP that was released last month on San Holo's bitbird imprint. He's traversed the scene over the years under a multitude of aliases, but has come into his own under the Rome in Silver brand. With it, he has showcased his versatility, never afraid to step out of his comfort zone and experiment with different styles of music.

