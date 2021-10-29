Skip to main content
October 29, 2021
Close to Monday's "Guns" Receives Otherworldly Remix from Biicla: Listen
Publish date:

Close to Monday's "Guns" Receives Otherworldly Remix from Biicla: Listen

The original track appears on Close to Monday's third album, "Interference."
Author:

c/o Press

Since their inception as a collective in 2020, German electronica group Close to Monday have emerged into the scene guns a-blazing.

Having delivered their third album Interference back in April, the band has been breezing through career milestones. One of the songs from the 11-track opus, “Guns,” came accompanied by an official music video which was selected as the winner for the Best Dance Music Video category at International Music Video Awards in both London and Rome. And the track itself has been listed in the top 10 of the German alternative charts for eight consecutive weeks. 

Now, six months following the album's release, Close to Monday have unveiled an official remix of "Guns" by fast-rising electronic music producer Biicla. Transforming the single with an otherworldly twist, the Russian multi-instrumentalist was enlisted to instill his unique sound to the track. Combining elements of future bass with grungy synths, hip-hop grooves, and experimental nuances, it's a refreshing take on the original.

You can listen to Biicla's "Guns" remix below.

Recommended Articles

Close to Monday - image Blue2
MUSIC RELEASES

Close to Monday's "Guns" Receives Otherworldly Remix from Biicla: Listen

The original track appears on Close to Monday's third album, "Interference."

just now
deadmau5
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Taps Foster the People for Dreamy Indietronica Jam, "hyperlandia": Listen

The hypnotic "hyperlandia" arrives via deadmau5's mau5trap imprint.

7 hours ago
edc las vegas
EVENTS

EDC Las Vegas 2022 Tickets Go On Sale

Just days after the 2021 edition of the event, tickets to next year's EDC Las Vegas were made available for purchase.

15 hours ago

“At some point, it seemed to us that everything happening in the world is terribly oppressive," Close to Monday said in a joint statement. "There are so many deaths and so much injustice. [Our] 'Guns' track is the feeling of anticipation of a righteous and tough hand.”

Biicla has made a name for himself by creating idiosyncratic tracks consisting of unusual blends of electronics, vintage samples, and live vocals. He's released several acclaimed remixes for the likes of Emmit Fenn, Louis The Child, and Zeds Dead, among others.

For Close to Monday, Biicla's "Guns" remix marks a continuation of collaborations with creatives in the electronic music scene. The group's first remixed tune was marked by an alliance with German producer Ron Flatter in the middle of summer. And in early fall, Close to Monday linked with Berlin-based techno and house star Dirty Doering for a remix of "Time.”

Find Biicla's remix of "Guns" on your preferred streaming platform here.

FOLLOW CLOSE TO MONDAY:

Facebook: facebook.com/closetomonday
Twitter: twitter.com/closetomonday
Instagram: instagram.com/closetomonday
Spotify: spoti.fi/3vT6Mwg

FOLLOW BIICLA:

Facebook: facebook.com/biiclaofficial
Twitter: twitter.com/biicla
Instagram: instagram.com/biicla
Spotify: spoti.fi/3pJwRg3

Related

Caleb Peters
MUSIC RELEASES

Caleb Peters' "Carousel" Gets Sultry Deep House Remix From Devault

The original indie-pop track landed on Spotify's New Music Friday playlist.

p033dyvv
MUSIC RELEASES

Hermitude's "Every Day" Receives Remixes from Shisto, Odd Mob, and More

Stream the six different renditions of this feelgood track.

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Haywyre Drops Remix of Ending Theme From Anime Series "86": Listen

The Grammy nominee's remix of SawanoHiroyuki[nZk]:mizuki's original was released on Sony Music's Sakura Chill Beats.

Sonny Fodera
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Sonny Fodera's Hypnotic "Last Thought" With Vintage Culture and MKLA

The track arrives ahead of Fodera's upcoming album, "Wide Awake."

pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Guantanamo Bae's "Happy Sadness" Receives Bubbly House Remix from Jämes Jäger

Jäger gave the future bass jam a refreshing deep house twist.

zhu
MUSIC RELEASES

ZHU and John The Blind Join Forces for Stunning Single "Monsters": Listen

The soulful track arrived by way of Astralwerks.

Rome In Silver
MUSIC RELEASES

Rome in Silver Delivers Haunting Remix of Biicla's "No Place"

Rome in Silver's rework arrives alongside a 5-track remix package.

gesaffelstein
MUSIC RELEASES

Gesaffelstein Emerges With Haunting Techno Single "Icia": Listen

The track appears on The Hacker's new 16-track compilation album "Interzone."