Listen to CloudNone's Effervescent Single, "Faster Now"

Teeming with heavenly sound design and glossy textures, CloudNone's new single caps off a big year for the masked electronic music producer.

"Faster Now" finds CloudNone collaborating with singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Matt Van. The song is out now via Seeking Blue, the record label from longtime YouTube tastemaker MrSuicideSheep and home to a colossal roster of artists, among them Dabin and WE ARE FURY.

In "Faster Now," CloudNone channels a nostalgic energy and reinforces it by imbuing the arrangement with melancholic production. He beautifully sets the tone in the verse with feathery chords and subtle percussion while Van’s emotive, effervescent topline floats above. The track's drops eventually explode through a warm saws and a centrifuge of glitched-out leads, making for a bubbly and soaring record.

Take a listen to "Faster Now" below.

"I want listeners to unlock a hidden nostalgia in their lives and I want to transport them back to feeling like they’re living out their best teenage years, out past our parents’ curfews, truly experiencing the world for the first time," said CloudNone in a statement.

Heavily collaborating with Canadian powerhouse Monstercat since he made his debut back in 2018, CloudNone has cemented himself as an undisputed pathfinder within the melodic dance music realm. He has been recruited for official remix duties by ILLENIUM, Said The Sky, Gareth Emery, William Black and more while amassing millions of collective streams across his catalog.

You can find "Faster Now" on streaming platforms here.

